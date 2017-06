Lea has had a fabulous boyfriend going on 2 and a half years now, but she still finds herself thinking about her first boyfriend from time to time. What does Delilah says?

Lea's Delilah Dilemma Click HERE for more Delilah Dilemmas Delilah Requests 1-888-633-5452

Text:48484

http://www.delilah.com Postal Address: Delilah Show 4742 42nd Ave SW#1 Seattle , Washington 98116 Delilah Til Dawn Weekends 7pm – 5am Weekdays midnight – 5am