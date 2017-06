America’s oldest public rose garden at Elizabeth Park in Hartford will celebrate its 113th anniversary June 17th (today) and 18th and they have a ton of free stuff for the whole family to do during Rose Weekend! It is held this weekend as the thousands of roses are at their peak and blooming in bushes and arches.

Start planning ahead now and you could pack up a picnic and have the whole family outside in the beautiful park and even celebrate Father’s Day Sunday! Here is the link