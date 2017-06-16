Wine For Your Pet?

You Bet! Do you love your pet? Like, LOVE your pet? Do you feel guilty drinking a glass of wine when your dog or cat is drinking boring old water? Yeah, me either but still the folks that created Pawseco knew there would be people that love their pets like kids and would be super charged about this idea! There’s a white and rosé wine made just for dogs and cats! Pawsecco is non-alcoholic, non-carbonated and grape-free, but it has natural flavors like Elderflower, Nettle, Ginseng, and Limeflower and created with the help of vets! You can serve it over your pet’s food or by itself. Cheers! My beagle is wayyyy to spoiled already so this won’t be happening in our house!