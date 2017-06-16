Wine For Your Pet?

June 16, 2017 10:49 AM By Joan Dylan

You Bet! Do you love your pet? Like, LOVE your pet? Do you feel guilty drinking a glass of wine when your dog or cat is drinking boring old water?   Yeah, me either but still the folks that created Pawseco knew there would be people that love their pets like kids and would be super charged about this idea! There’s a white and rosé wine made just for dogs and cats! Pawsecco is non-alcoholic,  non-carbonated and grape-free, but it has natural flavors like Elderflower, Nettle, Ginseng, and Limeflower and created with the help of vets! You can serve it over your pet’s food or by itself. Cheers! My beagle is wayyyy to spoiled already so this won’t be happening in our house!

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live