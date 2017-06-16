Happy Father’s Day Weekend!

****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Allan Camp Saturday afternoon from noon to 2 at Richard Chevrolet, 1405 Highland Avenue, Cheshire. Get big savings with over 6 acres of Chevy Malibus, Silverados and Equinox! We’ll have lots of freebies too including tickets to the Science Center of Connecticut and the Tony Award Winner Fun Home June 20th at the Bushnell.****

MUSIC:

Journey takes the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 8pm. Tickets $49-$89. Blood Sweat & Tears with Bo Bice plays the Wolf Den in a FREE Show Friday at 8pm. 860-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Bob Dylan comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Sunday 8pm. Tickets $23 and up. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

Crystal Bowersox from American Idol performs Friday 8pm at Infinity Hall in Norfolk. Tickets $35-$55. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Fifth Harmony takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Sunday 7pm. Tickets are $59. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

The Black-Eyed Bluesfest takes place in Bushnell Park Saturday 2-11:30pm. Free admission. Live music. Food and craft beer available for purchase (no outside food). www.blackeyedsallys.com

THEATER:

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“The Cemetery Club” opens at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through June 24th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.CTCabaret.com

“Fade” runs through June 30th at Theaterworks Hartford. www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838

“Pippin” plays Foxwoods Fox Theater Friday 8pm, Saturday 2 & 8pm and Sunday 8pm. Tickets $40-$50. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy JAWS! Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s Cheshire. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

The Extreme Mustang Makeover 2017 graces the Big E this weekend…. not the muscle cars – the horses! www.extrememustangmakeover.com/events/massachusetts

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in Glastonbury and Stratford this Weekend. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

Time to stop & smell the roses at the 4th Annual Rose Garden Festival Saturday 5-10pm at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. Dance, Drink & Dine amongst 1,000 fragrant blooms! $10 at the door. 860-826-3360 or http://www.nbparksnerec.org

Take Dad to a ballgame and let him throw out the first pitch! The Hartford Yard Goats have a VIP $150 package for the weekend with 4 picnic pavilion tickets, first pitch, Dad on the Message Board and a 2 1/2 hour all-you-can-eat buffet. 860-246-GOAT

Pop might also enjoy Open Cockpit Day at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Sunday 10am to 4pm. View historic aircraft. Check out a flight simulator. Hands on activities too. Food and beverage available for purchase. Admission is $12.50 adults, $11.50 seniors, $7 for kids 4-11. http://www.neam.org or 860-623-3305

It’s a Family Weekend at Essex Steam Train and Riverboat Saturday and Sunday. Dad eats free at the pancake breakfast 9:30a-2pm… the rest of the family are just $15 each. Enjoy a free Family Portrait on Sunday too! 800-377-3987 or http://www.essexsteamtrain.com

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door at Hartford-Brainard Airport for Hartford Rib-Off at $50 each. www.hartfordriboff.com

For the next 3 weekends, step back in time to the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire in Ansonia’s Warsaw Park. 11am to 6:30pm daily with Saturday night shows 7-9pm. Admission is $16. Veterans & Seniors $12. Children 10-14 $11, 5-9 $6 and free for the wee ones! http://www.mfrenfaire.com

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org