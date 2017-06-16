The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

This week on the Jim Brickman Show, Jim talks about this weeks show with Liza Gibbons and Candice Cameron-Bure. Jim Brickman Show Run Down Tune in Saturday 6 til 10 on the air and on line at wrch.com. Brickman Bonus Video is from Jim’s Soothe collection. This is perfect if you have had a stressful week. Listen. Photo Allan Camp Photo:jimbrickman.com Jim BrickmanMore from Jim BrickmanComments Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. More From WRCH Lite 100.5 Food Truck Festival!Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!