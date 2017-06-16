The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

June 16, 2017 1:00 PM By Jim Brickman

This week on the Jim Brickman Show, Jim talks about this weeks show with Liza Gibbons and Candice Cameron-Bure.

Tune in Saturday 6 til 10 on the air and on line at wrch.com.

Brickman Bonus Video is from Jim’s Soothe collection.  This is perfect if you have had a stressful week.  Listen.

Photo Allan Camp

Photo:jimbrickman.com

