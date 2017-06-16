Flashback Friday: 1981 – Stealth Fighter First Flight

It was June 1981 that the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter made its first flight at Groom Lake (Area 51), NV.

Raiders of the Lost Ark starring Harrison Ford was released in theaters. It would go on to become the highest grossing film of the year, and remains one of the highest grossing films of all-time.

The first game of paintball was played in Henniker, NH.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for June 20, 1981:

#5 – George Harrison – All Those Years Ago

#4 – Ray Parker, Jr. & Raydio – A Woman Needs Love (Just Like You Do)

#3 – A Taste of Honey – Sukiyaki

#2 – Kim Carnes – Bette Davis Eyes

#1 – Stars On .45 – Medley

 

