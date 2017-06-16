Fabulous Friday PillowTalk Dedications

It was one of the those precise timing dedications. I get the call from Pratik from Oxford and he said, to me, “She’s gonna be in the car in about twenty minutes.” So that means I had to play his song for Nicki of West Hartford at exactly 11:10 pm.

Pratik and Nicki met on the Tinder dating app and so far things seem to be working out just fine. He told me that Nicki is beautiful, caring and very understanding. He wanted her to know that he loves her very much. He also wanted to wish her a “very wonderful” upcoming trip to North Dakota. A perfectly timed song by Train kept these customers satisfied.

Andrea from South Windsor thinks about her dad Herbert who was from West Hartford all the time. Since it is Father’s Day weekend, she asked me to play a song in his memory by Phil Collins. Andrea’s message to her dad: ” You are always with me”.

Shauna from Union, CT knows that she has gone through a lot of personal changes. Peter from Union has been there for her every step of the way. She is forever grateful that he has been so supportive of her. She’s says, ” I’m everything I am because you love me”. We played one of Celine Dion’s biggest hits.