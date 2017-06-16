Top 10 Vegetables

June 16, 2017 7:00 AM By Mary Scanlon

Mike’s CSA/Farm share is back on schedule and he is chock full of excited new vegetables to try all summer!
Do You have a favorite veggie?? Mine changes with the seasons but, I found this new survey asked people to name their favorite vegetable.
Guess what Kalies?!?!?
Kale came in DEAD LAST.
It got less than 1% of the vote.

Here are the survey’s 10 most popular vegetables…

1. Broccoli.

2. Corn.

3. Tomatoes.

4. Mushrooms.

5. Carrots.

6. Peas.

7. Brussels sprouts.

8. Cauliflower.

9. Asparagus.

10. Green beans.

Click Here to check out the whole story….sorry Kale.

