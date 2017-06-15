New Discovery Could Provide Hope For Millions

A British scientist may have made one of the most important medical breakthroughs in recent years.

Dr. Su Metcalfe and her team at LIFNano believe they have found the cure for multiple sclerosis!

More than 2.3 million people globally are affected by the debilitating condition whose symptoms include blindness and muscle weakness.

Dr. Metcalfe told the Cambridge News, “Some people get progressive MS, some go straight to the severe form of the disease, but the majority have a relapsing or remitting version. It can start from the age of 30, and there’s no cure, so all you can do is suppress the immune response, but the drugs that do that have side effects, and you can’t repair the brain. The cost of those drugs is very high.”

She was working at Cambridge University’s department of surgery when she made her big breakthrough, “I was looking to see what controls the immune response and stops it auto-attacking us. I discovered a small binary switch, controlled by a LIF, which regulates inside the immune cell itself. LIF is able to control the cell to ensure it doesn’t attack your own body but then releases the attack when needed. That LIF also plays a major role in keeping the brain and spinal cord healthy. In fact it plays a major role in tissue repair generally, turning on stem cells that are naturally occurring in the body, making it a natural regenerative medicine, but also plays a big part in repairing the brain when it’s been damaged. So I thought, this is fantastic. We can treat auto-immune disease, and we’ve got something to treat MS, which attacks both the brain and the spinal cord. So you have a double whammy that can stop and reverse the auto-immunity, and also repair the damage caused in the brain.”

Dr. Metcalfe plans to work with a major drug company and the UK’s Innovate Agency to develop this find further.