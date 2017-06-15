Family Dedications Highlight PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

Lots of family PillowTalk dedications on Thursday. Jeff in Bristol called in to take care of his two younger sisters, Jodi and Darci. Big brother Jeff says, “I can’t thank you enough for everything.” A song by Bette Midler fills in the rest of what Jeff wanted to express.

Thanks for the call to the PillowTalk love lines from Carol in Plainville. She wanted to reach out to her cousin Lorraine in Woodbury. Carol says, ” I’m thinking of you. Get better soon.” Adele’s song Hello serves to keep them connected.

John from Winsted wanted me to play a song for his wife Sarah. He said that every time he hears it, it reminds him of his wife and takes him back and puts him in a special place.