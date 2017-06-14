Stories Behind PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

Your unique song requests make for a night of great musical variety on PillowTalk.

A big hit song that was recorded by Stevie Wonder when he was 17 was requested by Job who was in town visiting from Boston supporting his good friend Tamika in Meriden. His message to Tamika: “Keep your head up. Stay encouraged.” Witness the greatness of this American treasure in this live performance!

Maria from Baltic and her son Luke love listening to PillowTalk. Within the last two weeks, Luke sent a loving dedication to his mom that moved her very much. So tonight, Maria, Luke’s mom felt like returning the favor by sharing her love for her son. Her message along with a song by B.J. Thomas: “I love you son. No matter how tough life gets, I will always be there for you”.

Diane from Newington called PillowTalk as she was thinking about her father, Louis. Louis is in his 90’s and lives near by. Diane told me he doesn’t like songs with lyrics and like his daughter he loves smooth jazz. Diane is trying to encourage him to use a hearing aid. Diane loves her dad very much and wanted me to play Tim Bowman on guitar performing his song Seaside Drive.