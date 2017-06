The 70’s band Mott The Hoople was on the verge of breakup when one of it’s fans breathed some life into them. He wrote a song and gave it to them, he got them a studio to record it in, and he not only played guitar, but sang back up and did the clapping in the song. Tell you who the famous fan was by clicking the Song Secret podcast below.

