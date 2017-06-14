Jax is incredibly loving and quite a charmer — he will make his new special someone very happy! Once he knows you, he’ll be in your lap ready for a snuggle or happy to engage in interactive play in his favorite tunnel. In his spare time, he enjoys stretching out and basking in sunny windows. He is FIV+ but healthy, happy and shows no symptoms. FIV+ cats can live long, normal healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other caThis handsome tuxedo boy has great litter box habits and is estimated to be about 5 years old. ts as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. To learn more about sweet Jax, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email Donna@ourcompanions.org