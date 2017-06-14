Google May Soon Be Tracking More Than Your On-Line Movement

June 14, 2017 3:20 PM By Chuck Taylor

It’s a widely accepted fact that whatever websites you visit are being tracked by someone, somewhere. But you may soon be tracked outside of cyber space, too.

Google announced last month that it had a new device designed to track your credit card purchases. This latest tool will gather approximately 70% of purchases made in stores. That information will then be streamlined into reports which will be shared with companies who opt in.

The reports are designed to see how well on-line advertising works, by matching in-store purchases with Google ads. This tool utilizes deep learning technology to analyze vast amounts of user data, including email addresses, ad clicks, browser and location history, and user surveys.

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live