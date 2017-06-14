Drugstore Lipsticks That Scream Summer and Savings

It’s almost summertime, ( June 21st) which means it’s fair for you to start switching out your beauty routine. Here, lip inspiration straight from the spring runways but in your local drugstores!

A nearly-nude twist-up lip crayon that’s formulated with shea butter and jojoba oil for a super hydrated smile which we all need in Summer is Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in ‘Honey Dew, $18 target.com.

A super shimmery version of the ubiquitous “millennial pink” you’re seeing everywhere these days is

Milani Color Statement Lipstick in ‘Pink Frost, $6 walgreens.com