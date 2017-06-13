Try It Tuesday: Chemical Free Baby Wipes

June 13, 2017 6:37 AM By Leia

It seems like most people are trying their best to make the shift away from chemicals lately. With the growing interest in organic foods and natural sweeteners its no surprise that products are getting better and better at protecting our babies from as many chemicals as they can.

19126230 10213058516672555 1637508747 o Try It Tuesday: Chemical Free Baby Wipes

Photo Credit: Leia

Waterpura is a company that has come out with a chemical free baby wipe. No fragrance or oils, and made right here in the U.S.! We took a few out of the package and put them to the test (well, not the real “test” of course)… but we made sure to give them a thorough rip and clean test to make sure they would be up to the challenge of cleaning up your baby’s messiest messes, without falling apart. If this sounds like something you could use in your life, click here for their website to get some for yourself!

