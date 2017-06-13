Top 25 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

June 13, 2017 3:15 PM By Chuck Taylor

While places like New York and Los Angeles continue to attract many millennials, research from the Urban Land Institute shows that smaller cities, from Virginia Beach, VA, to Riverside, CA, are actually seeing the most relative growth in ther population of 25-to-34-year-olds.

Of the 50 metro areas analyzed, most urban centers saw an increase in millennials from 2010 to 2015, while 11 cities saw a decline. New York City had the greatest increase in the total number of millennials, with 29,774 added from 2010 to 2015. But that only represented a 2.5% uptick, placing New York at the bottom of the list below.

 

Rank/ change in millennials 2010-2015 pct/#
1 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 16.4% 7,034
2 Richmond, VA 14.9% 5,176
3 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 11.7% 1,014
4 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 9.5% 1,714
5 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 8.5% 5,199
6 Austin-Round Rock, TX 6.6% 4,523
7 Pittsburgh, PA 6.6% 4,177
8 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 6.5% 7,740
9 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 6.5% 15,549
10 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 6.4% 9,633
11 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6.2% 14,383
12 Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY 6.0% 1,881
13 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 5.4% 3,665
14 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 5.2% 4,242
15 Salt Lake City, UT 4.8% 1,983
16 Raleigh, NC 4.2% 677
17 Jacksonville, FL 4.0% 1,112
18 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 4.0% 1,372
19 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 3.9% 5,905
20 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 3.8% 2,355
21 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3.6% 2,171
22 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 3.4% 7,289
23 Columbus, OH 3.2% 1,606
24 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 2.9% 2,372
25 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 2.5% 29,774
Source: Urban Land Institute
More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live