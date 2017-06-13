Top 25 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

While places like New York and Los Angeles continue to attract many millennials, research from the Urban Land Institute shows that smaller cities, from Virginia Beach, VA, to Riverside, CA, are actually seeing the most relative growth in ther population of 25-to-34-year-olds.
Of the 50 metro areas analyzed, most urban centers saw an increase in millennials from 2010 to 2015, while 11 cities saw a decline. New York City had the greatest increase in the total number of millennials, with 29,774 added from 2010 to 2015. But that only represented a 2.5% uptick, placing New York at the bottom of the list below.
|Rank/
|change in millennials 2010-2015 pct/#
|1
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
|16.4%
|7,034
|2
|Richmond, VA
|14.9%
|5,176
|3
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|11.7%
|1,014
|4
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|9.5%
|1,714
|5
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|8.5%
|5,199
|6
|Austin-Round Rock, TX
|6.6%
|4,523
|7
|Pittsburgh, PA
|6.6%
|4,177
|8
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|6.5%
|7,740
|9
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|6.5%
|15,549
|10
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|6.4%
|9,633
|11
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|6.2%
|14,383
|12
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
|6.0%
|1,881
|13
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|5.4%
|3,665
|14
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|5.2%
|4,242
|15
|Salt Lake City, UT
|4.8%
|1,983
|16
|Raleigh, NC
|4.2%
|677
|17
|Jacksonville, FL
|4.0%
|1,112
|18
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|4.0%
|1,372
|19
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|3.9%
|5,905
|20
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|3.8%
|2,355
|21
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|3.6%
|2,171
|22
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|3.4%
|7,289
|23
|Columbus, OH
|3.2%
|1,606
|24
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
|2.9%
|2,372
|25
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|2.5%
|29,774
Source: Urban Land Institute