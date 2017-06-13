Top 25 Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

While places like New York and Los Angeles continue to attract many millennials, research from the Urban Land Institute shows that smaller cities, from Virginia Beach, VA, to Riverside, CA, are actually seeing the most relative growth in ther population of 25-to-34-year-olds.

Of the 50 metro areas analyzed, most urban centers saw an increase in millennials from 2010 to 2015, while 11 cities saw a decline. New York City had the greatest increase in the total number of millennials, with 29,774 added from 2010 to 2015. But that only represented a 2.5% uptick, placing New York at the bottom of the list below.

Rank/ change in millennials 2010-2015 pct/# 1 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 16.4% 7,034 2 Richmond, VA 14.9% 5,176 3 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 11.7% 1,014 4 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 9.5% 1,714 5 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 8.5% 5,199 6 Austin-Round Rock, TX 6.6% 4,523 7 Pittsburgh, PA 6.6% 4,177 8 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 6.5% 7,740 9 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 6.5% 15,549 10 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 6.4% 9,633 11 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6.2% 14,383 12 Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY 6.0% 1,881 13 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 5.4% 3,665 14 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 5.2% 4,242 15 Salt Lake City, UT 4.8% 1,983 16 Raleigh, NC 4.2% 677 17 Jacksonville, FL 4.0% 1,112 18 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 4.0% 1,372 19 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 3.9% 5,905 20 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 3.8% 2,355 21 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3.6% 2,171 22 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 3.4% 7,289 23 Columbus, OH 3.2% 1,606 24 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 2.9% 2,372 25 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 2.5% 29,774

Source: Urban Land Institute