Tender Love From Moms And Marriage Mark PillowTalk Dedications

Lot’s of tender PillowTalk dedications on Tuesday night. A couple examples involved mom.

Melissa from Manchester wanted to reach out to her mom, Sherri in Unionville. She wanted to tell her mother that she was thinking of her and that she loves her. Melissa told me the song she requested is her mom’s song to her. That means that every time she hears this song from the movie Tarzan by Phil Collins, it reminds her of her mom. That’s almost enough to make a grown PillowTalk host cry.

Glad to hear Phil was back on the concert tour this past weekend slightly bandaged after a fall, but he is back at it and getting better!

Congratulations to Reesha of Massachusetts. She is getting married this weekend. Her mom Sava is from Hamden and was driving home listening to PillowTalk. She listens to Lite 100.5 WRCH all the time. She wanted to let her daughter know that she loves her very much and that she means everything to her. Mom sounded very relaxed leading up to the wedding this weekend. She told me, “Everything is all set”.

Maureen from Manchester was so taken and impressed by two people she met in town today that she had to call me and make a dedication. It was a mother and her young son. The young son had a prosthetic leg. Maureen said that the young child had the most drive and determination she had ever seen. Maureen wanted me to play a song by Kenny Loggins & Amy Grant.