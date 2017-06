Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

You might be seeing lots of construction equipment in North Haven as soon as this week and when that building is finished it will employ eighteen-hundred people!!!

AND

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June eighteenth, which means you still have a few days to plan something fun! Lucky for you, there are so many ways to celebrate the dads and the other important men in your life in Connecticut this weekend!

Tell Me Something Good