Dad’s Day For Any Budget

I got these Ideas from Refinery29. I get a daily email blast from them with inspiration. I like this list because we want to show dad how much we care and give him something useful and with high quality but stay within our budgets (dad would want us to!)

if dad is a record collector this is perfect: Budget: Diskeeper 2.0 Anti-Static Record Sleeves, $14 Budget: $25 We call the dad in our house a “corder” due to the unlimited amount of cords he has everywhere! If your dad needs organization or is an organized guy already he will love GRID-IT Accessory Organizer, Medium $25 My father and my husband are both guys that travel for a living and wow does this gift pull it together for the road warrior Budget: TrackR Bravo, $29

Perfect for someone who constantly loses his keys (or glasses, or bag), the TrackR Bravo attaches to items (the tracker is about the size of a coin), and its accompanying smartphone app monitors where the object is located.