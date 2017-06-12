Oprah’s List Of Favorite Things For Summer: Challenged

June 12, 2017 11:32 AM By Joan Dylan

Oprah is laying in a field of sunflowers, sipping a chilled glass of lemonade and enjoying another top selling novel ( well, it will be after people see her reading it ) “O” says a few of her favorite things for Summer are:  Sandals by Bergdorfgoodman which are priced at 255.00, a beach towel/throw from zigzagzurich.com for 150.00 and a sunny yellow cardigan priced at a tidy 240.00 from Minierose.com

Ok, Oprah I see your list and I am going to challenge you. I found amazing quality sandals, cardi’s, and towels which if I bought all three items right now from my list, would only add up to  62.00! See Joan Dylan’s list of Fav Summer items on the cheap below.

Click here for luxurious towels for under 10 bucks!

Click here for a soft cardi for 10 bucks from Old Navy!

  Click here for Zappos Yoga sling sandals! under 40 bucks.

