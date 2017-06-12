Five Points 2017 Juried Exhibition Open Call

June 12, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

The deadline is drawing near. This is the final week for the second juried art exhibition open call at Five Points Art Gallery in Torrington, CT. Submission deadline is Sunday, June 18. 2017 at 11:59 pm.

Works will be selected by renowned artist and author, Joe Fig. The single award will be a 2018 solo exhibition in the Five Points Gallery.

Five Points Gallery is located at 33 Main Street in downtown Torrington, across the street and not too far from The Warner Theatre.

For more information on this and other events at the gallery, call
860-618-7222.

