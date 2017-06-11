This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

June 11, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – You’ll  make great family memories with a family four pack of tickets to Lake Compounce home of Crocodile Cove and the Phobia Fear Coaster!

lake 2017 crocodile cove combo This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –  Its Stars & Stripes Week!

You’ll win four tickets to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival “Celebrate America” Friday night June 30th under the stars at Simsbury Meadows. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic! Grab a delicious store made Quiche like Ham & Cheese or Quiche Lorraine and freshly prepared veggie and dip platter from Big Y’s produce department and let the summer fun begin!

talcott big y 2017 copy This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

 

Monday after 8:00 it’s Two for the Booty!

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Each contest will win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England – home of the new Joker 4-D Coaster!

joker 4d This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Bryan Adams at Mohegan Sun Arena this Thursday night at 8 courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!

bryan adams This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary   and Miniature Golf for four!

farmington miniature golf This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Plus the winner receives a $100 gift certificate to Blades Salon!

blades This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Green Juice!  Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Maureen Hasley-Jones, The English Lady will be our guest after 8:00.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

noll 2017 1024x576 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live