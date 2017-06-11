This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus – You’ll make great family memories with a family four pack of tickets to Lake Compounce home of Crocodile Cove and the Phobia Fear Coaster!
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Its Stars & Stripes Week!
You’ll win four tickets to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival “Celebrate America” Friday night June 30th under the stars at Simsbury Meadows. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic! Grab a delicious store made Quiche like Ham & Cheese or Quiche Lorraine and freshly prepared veggie and dip platter from Big Y’s produce department and let the summer fun begin!
Monday after 8:00 it’s Two for the Booty!
Each contest will win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England – home of the new Joker 4-D Coaster!
You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Bryan Adams at Mohegan Sun Arena this Thursday night at 8 courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life!
Plus the winner receives a $100 gift certificate to Blades Salon!
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Green Juice! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday Maureen Hasley-Jones, The English Lady will be our guest after 8:00.
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!