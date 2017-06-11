Spotlite: CCARC

CCARC’s mission to make dreams happen and its vision to provide personalized services to people with disabilities is epitomized in the variety of services that are offered to people and their families. These include Day Support, Employment Services, Transitional Services, and PEERS (Personal Enrichment and Education through Respite Services). Each helps to enhance the individual’s life, promotes and develops abilities, and provides opportunities for community involvement.

CCARC, Inc.

950 Slater Road

New Britain, CT 06053-1658

Phone (voice/TTY): {860} 229-6665

Fax: {860} 826-6883

General Email: ccarc@ccarc.com

CCARC