This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Lydell Brown talks with Rahsaan Yearwood, Program Director and Nyesha McCauley, Communications Associateof Achieve Hartford. They will be touching on such topics as what is Achieve Hartford, Programs offered as well as many other things. Music in this week’s show is provided by Marvin Sapp, Kirk Franklin and others.

