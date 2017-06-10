Saturday is CT’s “Open House ” day with with discounted or free admission at attractions, museums, galleries and organizations in towns and cities all across Connecticut.

On Sunday, it’s relaxation day! Settle in and unwind with four hours of relaxing smooth jazz from 8 until noon. We’ll also have a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to see Jill Scott, July 13th in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino. Relaxation at it’s best, on the Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch brought to you by McDonalds new Signature Crafted Sandwiches.