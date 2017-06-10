New Summer Recipe: Pineapple Pretzel Salad

June 10, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

If you’re anything like me you already have a handful of birthday parties and picnics you’re slated to attend this summer. I am always hunting for good things to bring and as the weather gets warmer, the cheesy gooey hearty recipes tend to make way for lighter and more fruitty tasting things.

This recipe caught my eye because it involves two things I’m definitely not used to seeing together. Believe it or not though in the right context these flavors DO compliment each other in a surprising way! This one is sure to turn a few heads at your next event. Click here for the recipe!

