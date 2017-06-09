MUSIC:

Neil Diamond takes the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets $59-$95. Herman’s Hermits plays the Wolf Den in a FREE Show Saturday at 8pm. 860-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents Choral Fantasy and Mystical Songs Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday at 3pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $33 – $67. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

It’s An Oldies Doo Wop Night to Remember at the Bushnell in Hartford Saturday 7pm. The Platters, The Drifters, The Coasters and more! Tickets $30 – $100. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

And don’t miss the Sea Music Festival at Mystic Seaport Friday through Sunday. Musicians from Great Britain, Australia and France will be among the performers included with your admission. www.mysticseaport.org/seamusicfestival

Ramsey Lewis comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday 8pm. Tickets $62.50. 203-438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Pat Metheny performs Friday 8:30pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $74-$104. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

THEATER:

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“The Cemetery Club” opens at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin and runs through June 24th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.CTCabaret.com

“Heartbreak House” continues at Hartford Stage finishing Sunday. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

“Fade” runs through June 30th at Theaterworks Hartford. www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838

It’s Broadway’s Biggest Night… celebrate the Tony Awards at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford Sunday 7pm. Black Tie optional. Red carpet, cocktail hour, broadcast of the Tony’s on a 9 foot tall screen, raffles, trivia and FUN! $50 in advance or $60 at the door. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy Beauty & the Beast starring Emma Watson & Dan Stevens Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s New Britain. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

It’s the 13th Annual Connecticut Open House Day with free and discounted admission to 200 attractions across the Nutmeg State. Visit Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill and the Connecticut Historical Society and Old State House all FREE. Many more free or discounted too! Visit http://www.CTVisit.com/connecticut-open-house-day-june-10-2017

ComiCONN “A Show for the Fans by the Fans!” ™ at Foxwoods Resort Casino. ComiCONN returns Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm in the Premier Ballroom at Foxwoods. Tickets $10-$99. Greet celebrity guests including Ron Pearlman, Marc Singer, and fan favorites from the WWE, Walking Dead, Vampire Diaries and more! http://www.foxwoods.com/ComiConn/

Tom Sawyer Day takes place at the Mark Twain House Saturday at 10am. This annual family event features free music, games, activities, ice cream and more. Discounted tours of the house will also be available. 860-247-0998 or http://www.marktwainhouse.org

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in Bristol, Hamden, Newington and West Hartford this Weekend. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

Shop at the annual Tag and Bake Sale on Saturday from 9 am til 1 pm at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center Street, Manchester. The sale benefits CCW missions and boasts collectibles, jewelry, housewares and kitchen items, books, children items and much, much more. A bake sale is also part of this event, and will include delicious homemade baked goods. For more information about Center Church or the Tag Sale, call 860-647-9941.

Swing into Summer with the Lobster Roll & Strawberry Shortcake Festival Saturday 10am to 6pm at the Kensington Congregational Church, 312 Percival Avenue, Kensington. kensingtoncong.org

Saturday 10am to 3pm enjoy the 60th Strawberry Festival & Craft Fair at New Horizons Village, 37 Bliss Memorial Road, Unionville. Professional Crafters, Classic Cars, Live Entertainment – BEATLES FOREVER Tribute Band 12-2pm, Free Pony Rides 11am-1pm, Children’s Games, Touch-A-Truck, Magician 2pm, Strawberry Shortcake, Food & Beverages. Rain or Shine. Free Admission. For Information call (860) 673-8893.

Celebrate West Hartford Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday noon to 6pm. Arts, crafts, music, entertainment, games, carnival rides, food and a road race around Town Hall are all scheduled. http://www.westhartfrodct.gov

Black Hog Brewing in Oxford hosts it’s 3rd annual Flag Day Corn Hole Festival Saturday at 1pm. The event is free. Food available for purchase from the Rice & Beans and Hardcore Sweet Food Trucks. 203-262-6075 or http://www.blackhogbrewing.com

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org