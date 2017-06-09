They Made It! Happy Anniversary

Wedding anniversaries accounted for quite a few PillowTalk dedications on Friday night.

Congratulations to Janet and Cleon of Windsor. Their 2nd anniversary was this past Tuesday but they waited until the weekend to really celebrate. They have only been married for a couple of years but have loved each other for years and reconnected through Cleon and Janet’s cousin three years ago. Thier song is Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Congratulations to Nelwyn and Rich of Manchester are celebrating anniversary number 24 on this Friday night. Her message to Rich is ” I will always love you.” Their song is a Dan Fogelberg classic.

Congratulations to Kate and Mark of Glastonbury. They will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary in August. Kate loves you, Mark with all her heart. She wants to thank you for being in her life every day. Harbor Lights by Boz Scaggs makes the mood just right for them.

Happy birthday wishes going out to Christine in Portland. I understand she had a great birthday. She said, “It is not so much the presents but the best part is spending time together with my sons.” She has four sons. One 39 years old, twins aged 35 and a 24 year old. She demanded I play Eric Clapton for her birthday. I chose this song. Enjoy Clapton live in concert with Nathan East on bass. Great stuff!