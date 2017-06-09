The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

June 9, 2017 2:00 PM
Coming up this weekend on the Jim Brickman show,  come enjoy the best part of the weekend.  It is Father’s Day next weekend and of course graduation party season too. We will have gift ideas for Dad and Grad,  Plus reasons why you should reach for that cup of coffee before you go to the gym.  Also  prepare yourself to laugh out loud because Paula Poundstone will be joining Jim.  The Jim Brickman Show, Saturday morning 6 till 10 on WRCH and wrch.com

Click HERE for the Jim Brickman Music Channel on Youtube

brick show logo

Photo:jimbrickman.com

Photo:jimbrickman.com

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live