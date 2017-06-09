Miley Cyrus Releases New Single ‘Inspired’

By Hayden Wright

It’s a crowded day for new (and old) music releases but Miley Cyrus has debuted a sophisticated new single titled “Inspired” from her untitled 2017 album. Viewers of Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert will recall Cyrus’ performed the song live and dedicating it to the audience and victims of the bombing.

On the wistful country track, Cyrus sings about growing into her authentic self against a rich, folky bluegrass arrangement. She sings about leaning on her dad for love and guidance and throwing off the chains of others’ expectations.

“Inspired” follows “Malibu” as the second single from the singer’s latest reinvention. Listen to Miley’s “Inspired” new song here: