Flashback Friday: 1973 – Secretariat Wins Triple Crown

It was June 9, 1973 that Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes shattering the record by 2 3/5ths seconds, and becoming the first Triple Crown winner since 1948.

Also that month, a patent for the first A.T.M. was issued.

And U.S. President Richard Nixon began several talks with Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for June 9, 1973:

#5 – Clint Holmes – Playground In My Mind

#4 – Elton John – Daniel

#3 – Sylvia – Pillow Talk

#2 – Edgar Winter Group – Frankenstein

#1 – Paul McCartney & Wings – My Love