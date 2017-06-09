Flashback Friday: 1973 – Secretariat Wins Triple Crown

June 9, 2017 3:12 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was June 9, 1973 that Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes shattering the record by 2 3/5ths seconds, and becoming the first Triple Crown winner since 1948.

Also that month, a patent for the first A.T.M. was issued.

And U.S. President Richard Nixon began several talks with Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for June 9, 1973:

#5 – Clint Holmes – Playground In My Mind

#4 – Elton John – Daniel

#3 – Sylvia – Pillow Talk

#2 – Edgar Winter Group – Frankenstein

#1 – Paul McCartney & Wings – My Love

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live