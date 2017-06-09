Blackstrap Molasses & Sriracha Pulled Pork

I make this in a huge crock pot then when it is done I let folks serve themselves. I always get nice soft buns and pickles!(Serves 6)1 yellow onion, sliced thinly3-4 lbs pork shoulder

Sriracha & Blackstrap Molasses BBQ Sauce:

1/2 cup tomato paste

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup blackstrap molasses

2 teaspoons Sriracha hot sauce (more/less depending on how much spice you want)

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Spice rub:

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 Tablespoon salt

Dash of cayenne pepper

Method:

Prepare the pork: Mix all spice rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Rub the outside of the pork with the spices, and allow to sit in the fridge for at least 1 hour before cooking (can do this the night before).

Slice the onion thinly, and place most (3/4) of the onion slices in the bottom of the slow cooker.

Cut pork shoulder down into large chunks (2-3 inches) and trim off any excess fat. Place pork pieces atop the onion slices in the slow cooker. Toss the last onion slices on top of the pork.

Meanwhile, whisk together sauce ingredients: tomato paste, cider vinegar, molasses, Sriracha, ground mustard and black pepper. Pour 1/2 of this mixture over the pork in the slow cooker, reserving the rest of the sauce mixture for later. Cook pork on low heat for 8 hours