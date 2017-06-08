Phil Collins Cancels Shows after Suffering ‘Severe Gash on His Head’

By Robyn Collins
Phil Collins canceled his last two shows scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall in London, after injuring himself in a hotel room fall.
The artist was taken to the hospital with a “severe gash on his head close to his eye” that required stitches, reports The Guardian.
“Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans,” a statement reads. “He has had a fantastic week at his first [full] shows in 10 years, and cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”
The London concerts have been rescheduled for November 26 and 27, 2017.
