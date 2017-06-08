Our Companions Pets of the Month – Luka & Elvira!

Susan Linker made her monthly visit with two beautiful animals looking for furever homes! Let’s meet them!

LUKA

Meet Luka! His beautiful coat shines like gold and is so soft to the touch. Luka is two years old and weighs in at about 61 lbs. He loves to play Fetch and Frisbee almost as much as going for a ride in the car. He also enjoys long walks or runs, a perfect match for an active person looking for running partner. This exuberant and playful boy is looking for a home where he will get plenty of exercise and attention. He is very smart and has already mastered some basic skills such as Sit, Down and Stay and would love to learn more. If you are interested in meeting Luka, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.

ELVIRA

Your heart will be on fire when you meet Elvira – our very own Mistress of the Dark! Three year old Elvira is described as loving and friendly and happiest when cuddling with her humans. She enjoys cuddles, snuggling on laps and curling up in bed. Elvira is an easygoing, social, and agreeable cat. Her ideal home is one where she can be your one and only with a person who is home often and can give Elvira lots of attention. If you’re interested in adopting Elvira, please contact Caroline at caroline@ourcompanions.org or 860.242.9999 x 302.

Click on the link below for information on an upcoming free event!

Community Cats Program Poster