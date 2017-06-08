Mothers And Daughters Messaging Each Other

June 8, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

The PillowTalk love lines were loaded on Thursday night. Lovers thinking about each other and wanting to be together. There were many calls for mothers from daughters and vice versa.

Kathy from Chicopee lost her mother Doris eight years ago. Kathy says it seems like only yesterday. Kathy is quite concerned about a lot of things she sees happening in the world about the way human beings interact with each other and their lack of concern for each other. She misses her mom perhaps longing for a simpler time. She feels it’s up to each of us to look at ourselves in the mirror and make individual changes from within and make the world a better place. Just like the Michael Jackson song says.

Samatha from Manchester wanted to send a message to her mother Angela in Ivoryton. Angela is moving out of state and Samantha had a message for her mom before she leaves along with a song by Martina McBride.

Renee in Vernon sent a message to her daughter Rachel. Mother’s message to daughter: “You are my life. If you weren’t my daughter, I’d want you to be my best friend. I am so proud of you and all of the things you have overcome.” Renee’s request is a song by Pentatonix.

