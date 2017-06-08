Gummy Bear Flavor for Father’s Day

June 8, 2017 6:53 AM By Mary Scanlon

I am a busy bee worker Mom. I have already purchased my husband Wes his Father’s Day gift BUT. If Allan or Mike’s kids are reading this…..BUY THIS NOW!
Sugarfina is a gourmet candy boutique founded by sweethearts Rosie O’Neill and Josh Resnick.
They have been selling bourbon-flavored gummy bears since February, BUT, Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to buy them as a gift for your Pops.

The gummy bears are made with single barrel bourbon and feature “a sweet kick of Kentucky’s finest,” though they are non-alcoholic. The candy company also makes tequila- and rosé-flavored bears too.

Click HERE to check them out!

