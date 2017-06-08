Get Bill Murray To Flip Your Burgers!

Yes, the famous Bill Murray may be showing up at a random backyard BBQ in Spokane Washington coming up this father day. The way this all came about is pretty great. A group of college guys wanted to throw a BBQ and none of them has a dad that lives close by. So naturally they advertised for a dad on Craigslist that would come bbq, and “talk about dad stuff like Jimmy Buffet, fishing, fiances and women” The guys got a pretty good response but when the national spotlight hit this story guess who answered the dad BBQ call to action? Bill Murray! So will Murray really show up? Well he actually does have a track record of crashing non celeb weddings. I cannot wait to see if this happens.