Bald Men Being Targeted By Witch Doctors

June 8, 2017 3:33 PM By Chuck Taylor

Those of us who are follically challenged, (in other words, bald) probably don’t have to worry about encountering any witch doctors here in Connecticut; or anywhere in the U.S. for that matter. However, if you plan on travelling to Mozambique, for example, be forewarned!

Police there are warning bald men to be on guard, as five such individuals have recently been murdered in ritual killings! One official explained, “the belief is that the head of a bald man contains gold.” Adding that witch doctors have ascribed tremendous ‘magical’ powers to the head of bald men.

Investigators suspect that the decapitated heads are being brought to witch doctors to perform various rituals designed to extract the riches contained in the gruesome delivery.

 

