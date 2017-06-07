Song Secret: He Wrote The First Part On Board

June 7, 2017 1:32 PM By Allan Camp

This song writer took months to complete a tribute song to a captain and his ship.  For inspiration, he boarded the vessel and came up with part of the song pretty quickly, but it would be months before he would complete the classical sounding versus to the sea shanty chorus that he had written so quickly before.  He was about to give up and abandoned the song when he got an idea in the strangest place.  Tell you where next on the Wednesday song Secret.

 

 

More from Allan Camp
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live