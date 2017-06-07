Rihanna Releases Video clips of Her Humanitarian Trip to Malawi

By Robyn Collins

Rihanna has released video footage of her recent philanthropic trip to Malawi. In the clip, the pop star talks to government officials, teachers and students about the state of education in the impoverished country.

One boy in the video said he doesn’t worry about the food that he doesn’t have now. “I believe in the future. When I will be a businessman I will have more food,” he said.

The singer said that she went to Malawi to observe the struggles the people there undergo on a daily basis. “I’m really here to see it. It’s one thing to read statistics, but I want to see it firsthand and find out all that can be done and where to start first.”

In another scene, Rihanna is shown sitting with former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, a board chair for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE); Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, in Malawi; and Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

In Malawi 70 to 75 percent of kids will complete elementary school, while only 8 percent will complete middle school.

Rihanna and her partners are committed to changing that.

The GPE works with developing countries to ensure that every child receives a quality education, prioritizing the poorest, most vulnerable and those affected by war. Rihanna is an ambassador for GPE and founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation, whose mandate is “teachers and students, advocates and allies, reaching across borders to fight together for the basic right to education.”

According to Global Citizen, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his office were “inundated with demands to commit to the Education Cannot Wait Fund” after the singer made her plea on her social media accounts.

“Just three weeks after Rihanna’s rallying cry on Twitter urging Global Citizens to call up PM Trudeau to make a change, which prompted 185,000 actions, a $15.3 million commitment was made at the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 24 by the Canadian government to grant over 98,000 children and youth all over the world desperately needed access to education in emergencies,” according to the press materials.

Rihanna made the same call on the French government, which promised $2 million to the fund.