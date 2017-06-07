PillowTalk Listeners Support Loved Ones

Very often on PillowTalk from night to night, a cluster of dedications will have a common theme. In this case, all across the state of Connecticut from Hartford to Baltic to West Cornwall and Winsted. Tonight’s common thread was “Stay Strong”.

Wendy from West Cornwall called to send the song The Climb by Miley Cyrus to her best friend Tom who lives in Winsted. She wanted to wish him luck and all the best as he prepares for the Special Olympics in New Haven this weekend! Go for it Tom.

First time PillowTalk caller Luke from Baltic wanted to play a song for his mom Maria. His message:”Thank you for always being there for me for everything and staying strong through it all. I love you mom.” A song by the Plain White T’s has special meaning for Luke and his mom.

Thanks Doug in Hartford for listening to the Lite at night while you work. He was also thinking about his daughter Tina. His message to his daughter, “Stay strong”. Doug requested a song by Elton John.