FIXD Will Diagnose Your Car At Home!

Two engineers based out of Atlanta, GA were tired of seeing their friends and family get taken advantage of at auto shops, so they decided to do something about it. They created a new device that instantly tells you if there’s a problem with your car, how severe it is, and if it’s an emergency or not (all in simple and easy to understand terms) It’s called FIXD. It is the first easy-to-use car health maintenance monitor and plugs into your car’s OBD (on-board diagnostics) port – the very same port that mechanics use to figure out what’s wrong with your car. EVERY car built in 1996 or later is required to have this port so chances are you have one. Start Using FIXD in 3 Easy Steps

1.Plug it into your car’s port – takes less than 60 seconds and anyone can do it – no professionals or tools needed!

2.Sync it with your phone – Using their free app (available on Android & iOS)

3.Start getting health updates immediately – just like that, your car tells you how it’s doing and what it needs. And based on your car’s model and year, FIXD sends your phone notifications about upcoming oil changes and scheduled maintenance needs, and more!

You can also turn off the check engine light right from the FIXD App if the problem is not serious or if you want to see if it will reoccur. How cool is that?!

It is only 59.00 bucks!