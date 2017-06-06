Try It Tuesday: Groove Silicone Rings

June 6, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

If you have a job that involves frequent hand washing or wearing gloves you know the struggle of trying to keep your rings on during the day. Whether its a rash or just the discomfort of pulling gloves on and off over your rings, its a struggle many people know all too well. Even working out regularly can be tough if you’re wearing rings regularly.

18946973 10212989052535995 1060137730 o Try It Tuesday: Groove Silicone Rings

Photo by Leia

The Groove company has come up with a GREAT solution and its already making waves! Mike Stacy caught wind of this and having a wife in the medical field he knew it was a good idea for us to check these out for a Try it Tuesday. If you or someone you know could use something like this, click here to head over to their website and see about getting your hands on one!

 

