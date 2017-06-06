Try It Tuesday: Groove Silicone Rings

If you have a job that involves frequent hand washing or wearing gloves you know the struggle of trying to keep your rings on during the day. Whether its a rash or just the discomfort of pulling gloves on and off over your rings, its a struggle many people know all too well. Even working out regularly can be tough if you’re wearing rings regularly.

The Groove company has come up with a GREAT solution and its already making waves! Mike Stacy caught wind of this and having a wife in the medical field he knew it was a good idea for us to check these out for a Try it Tuesday. If you or someone you know could use something like this, click here to head over to their website and see about getting your hands on one!

Groove Silicone Rings