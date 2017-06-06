It’s National Safety Month! So the website wallethub ranked the safest states based on 37 key factors. Using everything from unemployment rate, to total assaults per capita, to total loss amounts from climate disasters, here are the top 5 safest states in the country:
- Vermont
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
Connecticut ranked #7. Not too bad. Here are some of the numbers their research showed:
- Personal & residential safety – 2nd
- Financial safety – 27th
- Road safety – 26th
- Workplace safety – 22nd
- Emergency preparedness – 15th
To see more numbers, including the 5 most dangerous states, click here:
Here’s how Connecticut ranked in some other categories:
