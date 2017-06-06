It’s National Safety Month! So the website wallethub ranked the safest states based on 37 key factors. Using everything from unemployment rate, to total assaults per capita, to total loss amounts from climate disasters, here are the top 5 safest states in the country:

Vermont Maine Massachusetts Minnesota New Hampshire

Connecticut ranked #7. Not too bad. Here are some of the numbers their research showed:

Personal & residential safety – 2nd

Financial safety – 27th

Road safety – 26th

Workplace safety – 22nd

Emergency preparedness – 15th

To see more numbers, including the 5 most dangerous states, click here:

Here’s how Connecticut ranked in some other categories: