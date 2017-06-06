Tell Me Something Good June 6th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Connecticut Open House Day is this weekend! Randy Fiveash from the CT Department of Tourism gave us the scoop on 200 CT attractions participating in this weekend’s open house!

PLUS enter to win the CTVisit June Prize Pack!

• Free admission for four to the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford. Explore more than 165 thrilling hands-on exhibits including the all new Butterfly Encounter, a hands-on exhibit where you can get up close and personal with 40-50 different species of butterflies and 30 different species of plants. Build, design, touch, learn, race and much more! Plus, rotating traveling exhibits means there's always something new to discover. For more information, visit: http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/connecticut-science-center.

• Free tour and tasting for two at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford. Go any Saturday or Sunday at 2 or 4 p.m. to tour the brewery and enjoy their award-winning beers, including the seasonal Belgian summer ale, Sun Juice. While you’re visiting, enjoy waterfront views of the Branford River, grab a bite from a local food truck and listen to live music. There’s always something fun happening at Stony Creek – now open 7 days a week! For more information, visit: http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/stony-creek-brewery.

• And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut still revolutionary swag. For more information, visit: http://www.CTvisit.com.