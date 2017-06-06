Missed Flights Provide Romantic Opportunity

My PillowTalk host instincts tell me that Dave from Ludlow, MA is smitten. Dave went to visit his daughter in Fort Lauderdale, FL in March. On the way back to CT he ran into Marion from South Windsor.

They shared a lot of good conversation in the airport while waiting for their fight. They even went through some flight delays together. I think they even missed a flight because of some unsettled weather at the end of March.

Dave had such a good time that he gave Marion his business card with his phone number. Many weeks went by and he didn’t hear anything from her. Six weeks later he got a call from Marion. Could there be some dates in the future? I certainly hope so.

Dave wants Marion to know that it has been great getting to know her. Dave says, “It seems like it is meant to be.” He called PillowTalk to dedicate My Girl by the Temptations.

They may have missed a few fights, but it seems they’ve made a connection.