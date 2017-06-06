Missed Flights Provide Romantic Opportunity

June 6, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

My PillowTalk host instincts tell me that Dave from Ludlow, MA is smitten. Dave went to visit his daughter in Fort Lauderdale, FL in March. On the way back to CT he ran into Marion from South Windsor.

They shared a lot of good conversation in the airport while waiting for their fight. They even went through some flight delays together. I think they even missed a flight because of some unsettled weather at the end of March.

Dave had such a good time that he gave Marion his business card with his phone number. Many weeks went by and he didn’t hear anything from her. Six weeks later he got a call from Marion. Could there be some dates in the future? I certainly hope so.

Dave wants Marion to know that it has been great getting to know her. Dave says, “It seems like it is meant to be.” He called PillowTalk to dedicate My Girl by the Temptations.

They may have missed a few fights, but it seems they’ve made a connection.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Join Us for Christmas Wish Ohana Luau

Listen Live