I am very happy to see my company CBS Radio, creating new content for vets produced and presented by vets who understand the complexity and stages of transitioning from the military ranks back into civilian life. Topics will include health and fitness, employment and entrepreneurial-ism, education, finance, and issues particularly impacting female veterans and veterans’ families. Programming can be found at connectingvets.com and Radio.com, with audio on demand available at connectivingvets.com/podcasts, This is why I got into radio! It is truly a connection to community and those we serve and in this case, those who serves us!