Ocean Park Standoff: WRCH Artist Of The Week

Meet Ocean Park Standoff. Hollywood Records Artists we just started playing on WRCH. The label BIO says, The band is comprised of internationally renowned DJ and musician Samantha Ronson (Samantha’s brother is in music too. Mark Ronson who produced UPTOWN FUNK with Bruno Mars) Ethan Thompson, singer/songwriter/vocalist and producer and drummer/Producer Pete Nappi” The band has been together since 2014 and hit with 2 songs in 2015. Good News it says”delivers a soulful, piano-laced pop number that embodies the band’s mission of making music that celebrates the small victories in life, Samantha Ronson explains. “It’s about recognizing that you have no control over

Here is Ocean Park Standoff’s official website. (HERE) They will be at the Toyota Presents Oakdate on July 2nd with Third Eye Blind this summer. Click HERE for ticket info.