Get Your Mind Out Of Your Body’s Way!

Another year of riding for the Banana Bike Team for MS Connecticut. Another year of pain, joy, and surprise. I come back to this same lesson over and over in my life: pain is temporary, emotional or physical pain usually hurts more in my mind. In fact, this theory is substantiated by lots of scientific research to back this statement up. What am I saying? I didn’t train for this bike ride and although it hurt and was hard I just kept my mind busy with “other thoughts” and somehow finished it. Had I focused on the hills, the thoughts of defeat or the actual pain (the seat…yikes) I would have probably given up. I want you to email me and tell me about a time that you felt you couldn’t get over a “hill” in your life and just put your head down, and made it work. Please consider being on our team next year. I cannot promise it will not be work, but I can promise you WILL make it and you WILL feel good!